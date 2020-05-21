FKF yet to pay me even a penny, says Adel Amrouche

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche says Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have yet again failed to pay him his dues within the deadline as directed by world governing body, Fifa.

The Belgian, who currently is the Botswana national team coach, spoke to Nation Sport from Gaborone Wednesday evening.

"I have not received anything," said Amrouche.

"The federation is joking with my money. The (FKF) president (Nick Mwendwa) is playing games and there is no sign of commitment from his side. My lawyer has been handling this matter and we now wait to see what Fifa will say."

Amrouche, who led Stars to victory at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup victory in Nairobi in 2013, has won successive cases of unlawful dismissal against FKF at Fifa's Dispute Chambers and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was then awarded Sh109 million as compensation and damages in 2018 but FKF have appeared unwilling or unable the pay, even defaulting on three separate deadlines set by Fifa, with the latest being on April 24.

Thus, Kenya risks sanctions, including a ban from competing in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers if the federation fails to settle this debt as happened to Zimbabwe in 2015.

Nation Sport understands FKF have been in touch with Amrouche in the past week with a payment plan of these monies which if agreed, will help salvage the situation.

Besides, Amrouche's predecessor Bobby Williamson is also owed Sh55 million after winning a similar case of unlawful dismissal at the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi.