There is the El Classico, Manchester derby, Cairo derby, Soweto derby, and Kariokor derby, and then there is ‘Mashemeji derby.’

‘Mashemeji derby’ will be on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani pitting Gor Mahia and arch-rivals AFC Leopards. This will be the 88th time the two sides are meeting, Gor Mahia having enjoying the lion’s share of wins.

Gor Mahia have won the last derbies since 2016, with only one win for Leopards when they broke Gor Mahia’s unbeaten record in 2017.

But for all the years that these clubs have faced each other, for the first time there is no excitement over ‘Mashemeji derby.’

Apart from the few pot-shots the fans of the two teams have been firing at each other on social media, things have been rather quiet. In the days gone by, this time the tension would be palpable and even those without stake in the derby would have known that there is something big afoot.

And there is a reason for this, the ‘Mashemeji derby’ does not attract much interest any more.

Compare it to Kariakor derby pitting Simba and Yanga of Tanzania or Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and you realise ‘Mashemeji derby’ falls nowhere in terms of fan attendance or just interest yet the clash between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards was one of the best and most followed in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Gone are the days of ‘Kadenge na Mpira’, Sammy Onyango ‘Jogoo’, George ‘Sollo’ Otieno, Wilberforce ‘Maradona’ Mulamba, Dan Musuku, Allan Thigo…..today an ardent Gor Mahia fan or Ingwe follower cannot name the starting line-up of their team.

And this is where the interest in the ‘Mashemeji derby’ started waning.

“It is sad that we cannot attract great interest any more. We need to look back and see where we went wrong,” AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, himself a former player of both teams, said.

The fact that both the sides do not have shirt sponsorship, they are struggling financially and the players basically surviving on handouts from followers has contributed to the disinterest.

Add that to the fact that Gor Mahia has become a dominant force in Kenyan football over the last decade with AFC Leopards, once relegated, slumping to become a mid table club has also contributed to the falling interest.

It will take you back to 1998 when AFC Leopards won the league title, Gor had to wait for 18 years from 1995 to win their next league title, but since 2013, Gor have won six titles and look on course to win their 19th title this year.

“This dominance over Ingwe has taken away all the spice ‘Mashemeji derby’ used to offer. We always expect a Gor win or at worse a draw,” Dod Kenyatta an ardent Gor Mahia fan, said.

Gor Mahia have scored 22 goals over the last five meetings, Ingwe has scored a paltry four and lost all of them.

The exit of Kenyan Premier League media sponsors SuperSport has also contribute to the waning interest. SuperSport would not only market the clash but also ensure it is broadcast live across the continent. Today, even local stations give the clash a wide berth.

In the 80s, the 60,000-seater Kasarani stadium would be filled with green and blue clad fans.