Fallen giants Shabana call for trials to recruit players

By BENSON AYIENDA

By WYCLIFFE NYABERI

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have announced the club will hold a two-day trials as they seek to recruit new players ahead of the second leg.

Shabana supporters have been calling on the management to bolster the squad after a poor showing in the first leg of the second tier league.

The trials will be conducted on Friday and Saturday at the team’s home turf, Gusii Stadium and will be overseen by Shabana’s technical bench.

Interested parties aged between 18-25 years have been invited as the team looks forward to identify youthful players who can steer the team to the next level.

“The event will focus on identifying young talents who posses basic components of the game like dribbling, passing and the rest. We will have ex-footballers, local coaches and professional scouts to help us pick the best candidates,” club chairman Jared Nevaton said.

The Kisii-based side are current 11th on the 20-team standings having amassed 24 points.

