Falling Waters sink Karima Queens in Nanyuki

By VICTOR OTIENO

Falling Waters from Laikipia on Saturday kept alive their dream of retaining the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Central region girl's title after they thumped Nyeri's Karima Queens 12-0 to reach the final.

Jane Njeri, who made it to the All Stars team that held training in Spain last year, struck five times while captain Miriam Mutomia, Eunice Ariviza and Naomi Nanjala scored a brace each in the lopsided encounter at the Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia County.

Easther Wanjiru were Falling Waters' other scorers in the big win.

Falling Waters started brightly and Njeri should have given the defending champions the lead in the ninth minute, but she missed from close range.

The Laikipia based side continued probing their opponents shaky defence, their efforts paying off in the 18th minute through Ariviza.

Njeri then made amends for her earlier miss, beating several defenders in Queens' box to slot home their second goal of the match on 28 minutes.

There after, it became a flurry of goals for Falling Waters whose goalkeeper Eunice Alele had not been tested even once.

Njeri capitalised on another defensive lapse to grab her brace in the half-hour mark, before Nanjala made it 4-0 seven minutes later.

Nanjala punished the Nyeri-based side for a poor clearance, adding another goal from a rebound on 41 minutes to give her side a comfortable 5-0 lead at the break.

Njeri made it 6-0 just a minute after the breather before Lutoma added her name to the score-sheet from long range two minutes later. Njeri then added another goal on 53 minutes.

Lutoma and Nanjala grabbed their braces in the 58th and 64th minutes respectively, as Alele continued to bask in Falling Waters goal.

An overwhelmed Karima Queens only attempt in the match came in the 84th minute, when for the first time, they managed to get into Falling Waters box, but coach Emman Gillit's side made a timely clearance.

Ariviza wrapped the defending champion's huge victory with an 86th minute goal.

Coach Gillit said he expected his side to shine in the semi-finals and his focus now shifts to winning the title.

"The team that we will face tomorrow will give us a headache because they have watched us play, but I expect victory. We will change our approach but also play our game to ensure we win," he said.