Fan wins Sh2m with Sh100 BetLion stake
Wednesday July 17 2019
BetLion on Tuesday paid Sh2 million to Samuel Wambui who was the biggest winner this past weekend. The client, who placed a stake of only Sh100 on eight teams on his betslip, managed to get all his selections correct. “I was speechless when I realised how much was at stake with the existing odds on my bet slip, at one time I thought of cashing out during the 8th game, but I challenged myself to see the game out. Honestly, it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” an excited Wambui said.
“Ensuring that our players receive their winnings as soon as any bet is settled is our number one priority. We appreciate the trust showed by our customers, who believe in us to honour pay-outs,” BetLion Managing Director, Spencer Okach, said.