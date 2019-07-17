Fan wins Sh2m with Sh100 BetLion stake

BetLion on Tuesday paid Sh2 million to Samuel Wambui who was the biggest winner this past weekend. The client, who placed a stake of only Sh100 on eight teams on his betslip, managed to get all his selections correct. “I was speechless when I realised how much was at stake with the existing odds on my bet slip, at one time I thought of cashing out during the 8th game, but I challenged myself to see the game out. Honestly, it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” an excited Wambui said.