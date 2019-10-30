Federations to meet Parliamentary Sports Committee

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Sports federations cries over the lack of timely and adequate funding from the Ministry of Sports seem to have borne fruits as they have now been granted a hearing by the Parliamentary Sports Committee.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Kenya Hockey Union (KHU), Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Athletics Kenya (AK) and the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) last week jointly wrote to the committee chaired by Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka expressing their frustration over the lack of support and feedback from the ministry in regards to funding of activities of national teams.

Their plea has now been heard with the Clerk of the National Assembly, Serah Kioko, writing back to the five federations and inviting them for a meeting on Tuesday next week.

"The committee is in receipt of your letter dated 22nd October 2019 requesting for a meeting with it on the failure to fund national teams by the National Sports Fund and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts. The committee has acceded to your request and resolved to invite you for a meeting on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at Parliament Buildings from 9:30 am,'' said the statement.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and PS Kirimi Kaberia earlier last week faced the committee to clarify and respond to similar issues - funding of national teams, the refurbishment, and construction of various sporting facilities around the country which seems to be moving at a snail's pace.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa launched a scathing attacking on Kaberia on Tuesday, accusing him of deliberately sabotaging the funding of national teams.

