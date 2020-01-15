alexa Real ace gets one match suspension for Super Cup foul - Daily Nation
Real ace gets one match suspension for Super Cup foul

Wednesday January 15 2020

Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez (left) presents a red card to Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde during the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on January 12, 2020, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE | AFP

Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez (left) presents a red card to Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde during the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on January 12, 2020, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE |  AFP

  
AFP
By AFP
MADRID

Federico Valverde has been handed a one-match suspension for the late foul that helped Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup, the country's football federation RFEF revealed on Wednesday.

Midfielder Valverde was sent off in the closing stages of extra time in Sunday's final against local rivals Atletico Madrid when the 21-year-old chopped down Spain striker Alvaro Morata as he charged through on goal.

Real won 4-1 on penalties after the match finished goalless, and Atletico coach Diego Simeone said that Valverde's foul "was the most important moment of the match".

The suspension means that Uruguayan Valverde will miss Real's home match against Sevilla on Saturday.

