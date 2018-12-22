Fetuwe FC veterans set to play Tanzanian giants in Dar

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

A 25-man squad of Fetuwe FC Old Guards is expected to leave the country on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where they have been invited by Azam FC.

Fetuwe FC team manager Said “Perreira” Bakhressa said while in Dar es Salaam, they are expected to play three matches against their Yanga, Simba and Azam counterparts.

Speaking after the team’s last training session at Burhani on Saturday, Bakhresa said that they have prepared well for trip.

“We’ve trained hard for the trip aiming to make sure we win all our matches in Dar,” said Bakhresa.

He confirmed they will be without one of their key players, Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, who has work-related engagements.

After the Dar trip, Fetuwe is expected to invite Simba, Azam and Yanga veteran teams for a four-day tournament in Mombasa during Easter holidays next year.

TRAVELLING SQUAD

Hamid Abeid, Soud Banz, Bahari Mohammed, Victor Omondi, Kennedy Otieno, Emmanuel Wanjoi, Samuel Ngeu, Islam Mohamed, A Dibala, Hamud Fauz, Muhammad Bakhressa, Franco Nyapata, Farid AbdulScaba, A Murad, Omar Bakhressa, Yusuf Muhammad, A Hashim, Fahim Abeid, Saadam Idris, Said Bakhressa, Ali Farid, Faris Hashim, Anwar Stopper and Khalid Bakhthir