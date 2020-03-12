alexa Fifa Congress postponed due to coronavirus - Daily Nation
Fifa Congress postponed due to coronavirus

Thursday March 12 2020

Fifa President Gianni Infantino speaks during The Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 in Milan. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO | AFP

Fifa President Gianni Infantino speaks during The Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 in Milan. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO |  AFP

In Summary

  • A Fifa Council meeting planned for March 20 in Zurich has also been put back to an as yet unspecified date in June or July
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

The next Fifa Congress, initially due to take place on June 5 in Addis Ababa, has been postponed until September 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, world football's governing body said on Wednesday.

A Fifa Council meeting planned for March 20 in Zurich has also been put back to an as yet unspecified date in June or July.

Fifa said the postponements were in order to enable all member associations to attend, given current "concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel restrictions in many countries."

