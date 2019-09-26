By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

The 2022 Fifa World Cup mood is gathering momentum in Doha, Qatar.

This the first ever world football extravaganza to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

The heavy construction machine shaking the earth unleashes a cloud of dust in the clear skies of Doha.

Driving from the refurbished Hamad International Airport, thanks to a well-developed transport infrastructure, gives you a clear view of the city where motorists religiously obey the traffic rules.

40 DEGREES CELCIUS

At least two stadiums- Khalifa International and Al Janoub are ready while six others will be ready by the end of this year and 2020.

Advertisement

With extreme heat that exceeds 40 degrees, Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup will have the first cooled open-air stadiums in the history of the tournament, providing enjoyable experience for the fans during matches.

Statistics from the Supreme Committee and Legacy which is organising the tournament, the construction of the eight stadiums had hit more than 200 million man hours by August 31.

Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The 40,000 seater facility is ready for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The construction has attracted 160 local and international contractors and has over 30,000 work force across the globe including hundreds of Kenyans.

The round the clock construction is changing the face of Qatar and has left its imprint on the global architectural stage.

QUARTER FINALS

Al Thumama Stadium will host matches through to the quarter-finals. The 40,000 seater stadium is located in Al Thumama City 12km South of Doha.

The main works are scheduled for completion next year. 20,000 seats will be removed and donated to countries in need of sporting infrastructure.

“This part of Qatar government’s commitment to develop football in the countries with poor infrastructure,” said Jabshen Karim, a member of the Supreme Committee as he addressed journalists from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa and Belgium at Albidda Tower, Qatar Football Association headquarters in Doha on the preparation status.

Khalifa International stadium with a seating capacity of 40,000 is the first stadium to be ready for the tournament.

It is the first air cooled stadium in Fifa World Cup history and the first stadium in the region to use energy saving Light-emitting diodes (LED) lighting system.

EDUCATION CITY

Khalifa multi-purpose stadium will host the 17th edition of the IAAF athletic championships between September 27 and October 6.

The 60,000 seater Al Bayt Stadium dubbed the biggest tent in the world in Al Khor City will host one of the semi-final matches.

Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah City designed by legendry architect Zaha Hadid will be the venue for matches up to the quarter final stage,

The 40,000 seater Education City Stadium which is surrounded by universities and research facilities, will be the venue of one of the quarter final matches.

About 20,000 seats will be donated after the tournament. The stadium is expected to provide sporting facilities for over 8,000 students

The 40,000 seater Al Rayyan stadium, which is the new home of Al Rayyan Sport Club, the home to the most popular football club in Qatar, will host the quarter finals. Construction is set to be completed by end of 2019.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium built out of containers is leading the way in development of sustainable stadiums around the globe.

WOOLLEN SHAWLS

It is the first fully demountable stadium in Fifa World Cup history.

Lusail Stadium, the third largest stadium in Asia with a seating capacity of 80,000 fans, will host the final match. The stadium is scheduled for completion by 2020.

The World Cup emblem launched on September 3, adorns buildings and is displayed in strategic places in Doha.

The logo which resembles figure eight is borrowed from traditional woollen shawls that are worn throughout Asia during winter. It represents the eight stadiums that will host the football extravaganza.

It was designed by a Portuguese consultancy firm Unlock. It represents Arabic and Qatari culture that “fuses tradition with modernity” according to Fifa.

Qatar won the World Cup bid in 2010 after edging out the US, Australia and Japan. The tournament will be held in November and December 2022 for the first time in the tournament’s history.

BEST EMBLEM

World Cup has traditionally been held between May and July but that period the heat in wealthy Persian Gulf country is at highest.

The football fans in this country of three million people are excited ahead of the world greatest football etravaganza.

“I really like this! It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Abdallah Rholem.

“Our time is now. Proud is an understatement. I love it. It is the best emblem if you compare with previous World Cup emblems,” said Absa Mohammed.

“It is one of those moments when I’m really proud to be a Qatari,” said Zeina Ahmed.

“Simple and unique logo. I just love it,” said Amira Abdulahi.