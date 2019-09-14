Fifa ban football official for social media comments
LAUSANNE
Alexander Shprygin, an executive member of Russia's football federation as well as the President of Russia's official supporters association, has been banned for two years by Fifa, the global governing body announced on Friday.
Fifa's ethics commission had opened an investigation against him following discriminatory statements made on social media in 2014 and 2015.
Shprygin, who was deported from France following crowd violence during Euro 2016, was also fined Sh1 million (9,140 euros) as well as being banned from all football related activities until September 2021.