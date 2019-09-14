alexa Fifa ban football official for social media comments - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Fifa ban football official for social media comments

Saturday September 14 2019

This file photo taken on June 23, 2016 shows Russia's football fan leader Alexander Shprygin giving a press conference in Moscow after being expelled by France twice in four days over hooligan violence at Euro 2016. PHOTO | VASILY MAXIMOV |

This file photo taken on June 23, 2016 shows Russia's football fan leader Alexander Shprygin giving a press conference in Moscow after being expelled by France twice in four days over hooligan violence at Euro 2016. PHOTO | VASILY MAXIMOV |  AFP

In Summary

  • Fifa's ethics commission had opened an investigation against him following discriminatory statements made on social media in 2014 and 2015
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LAUSANNE

Alexander Shprygin, an executive member of Russia's football federation as well as the President of Russia's official supporters association, has been banned for two years by Fifa, the global governing body announced on Friday.

Fifa's ethics commission had opened an investigation against him following discriminatory statements made on social media in 2014 and 2015.

Shprygin, who was deported from France following crowd violence during Euro 2016, was also fined Sh1 million (9,140 euros) as well as being banned from all football related activities until September 2021.

Advertisement