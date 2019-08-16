alexa Fifa ban former Nigeria coach for life - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Fifa ban former Nigeria coach for life

Friday August 16 2019

Nigeria's national football team head coach Samson Siasia looks on during their Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt in Kaduna on March 25, 2016. Fifa on August 16, 2019 banned former Nigeria Football Federation official Samson Siasia for life after the body's ethics panel found him guilty of taking bribes in connection with match fixing. PHOTO | PIUS UTOMI EKPEI |

Nigeria's national football team head coach Samson Siasia looks on during their Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Egypt in Kaduna on March 25, 2016. Fifa on August 16, 2019 banned former Nigeria Football Federation official Samson Siasia for life after the body's ethics panel found him guilty of taking bribes in connection with match fixing. PHOTO | PIUS UTOMI EKPEI |  AFP

In Summary

  • In addition to being banned from all football related activity for life, Siasia was also handed a fine of Sh5 million ($50,000)
  • Siasia, a former striker, also briefly coached Nigeria's men's national football team
  • Fifa did not detail the nature of ties to Perumal, a Singaporean national who was arrested and jailed in Finland in 2011 for fixing top-tier football games there
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

Fifa on Friday banned former Nigeria Football Federation official Samson Siasia for life after the body's ethics panel found him guilty of taking bribes in connection with match fixing.

In a statement, the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's independent ethics committee said the probe targeting Siasia stemmed from a wider investigation involving Wilson Raj Perumal, who has confessed to international match-fixing.

The probe that began in February found Siasia "guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics," the statement said.

In addition to being banned from all football related activity for life, Siasia was also handed a fine of Sh5 million ($50,000).

Siasia, a former striker, also briefly coached Nigeria's men's national football team.

Fifa did not detail the nature of ties to Perumal, a Singaporean national who was arrested and jailed in Finland in 2011 for fixing top-tier football games there.

Also Read

Perumal later collaborated with match fixing investigators.

Advertisement