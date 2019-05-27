Fifa confirms life ban for ex-Brazil football chief

By AFP

LAUSANNE

Fifa's appeals committee upheld Monday a lifetime ban issued to the former head of the Brazilian football federation (CBF), Marco Polo Del Nero, for bribery and corruption.

Del Nero, 78, was suspended from all football-related activities and fined one million Swiss francs ($1 million) in April last year by Fifa's disciplinary committee.

A years-long graft probe revealed he received bribes in exchange for awarding broadcast contracts at major tournaments, including the Copa America.

The original investigation found Del Nero had also violated rules governing conflicts of interest, loyalty, and general conduct.

He succeeded Jose Maria Marin as CBF boss in 2015. Marin was given a four-year prison sentence last August in the Fifa corruption scandal that disgraced the sport worldwide.