In a shocking twist of events, world football governing body, Fifa has dropped charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata who was at the centre of its investigations over alleged match fixing at Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kakamega Homeboyz.

Fifa earlier this week handed Ugandan forward George Mandela a lifetime ban while Kenyans Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were handed four-year bans over their involvement in a match fixing ring at the Kakamega-based side.

The Federation of Ugandan Football Associations (Fufa) has now said that the charges against Nkata have been dropped by Fifa.

“Fifa dismisses all charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata in the matter they investigated on for allegedly getting involved in unlawful influencing of match results in Kenya. The disciplinary proceedings initiated against the coach have also been closed by the world soccer governing body,” Fufa posted on their social media channels.