Fifa postpone The Best awards ceremony - Daily Nation
Fifa postpone The Best awards ceremony

Friday May 15 2020

Lionel Messi and Meghan Rapinoe.

Best Fifa Men's Player of 2019 Lionel Messi and Best Fifa Women's Player of 2019 Megan Rapinoe pose at the end of The Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Spain. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
LAUSANNE

Fifa's The Best awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Milan on September 21, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, world football's governing body confirmed on Friday.

It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a Fifa spokesperson saying that "the consequences and different alternatives are being considered".
Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the best male and female prizes last year. The duo also took the honours at the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Milan and the Lombardy region have been the epicentre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections.

