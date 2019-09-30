Finally, work starts at Kamukunji Stadium

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

The ongoing rehabilitation of the popular Kamukunji Sports Ground in Nakuru town is tantamount to Christmas coming early for thousands of football players and fans in the cosmopolitan town.

The County Government of Nakuru is in the final stages of completing the rehabilitation works of probably one of the most popular sporting grounds in the region after Afraha Stadium.

A mention of Kamukunji Sports Ground amongst the football fans and players in Nakuru town evokes memories of past years that saw it attract coaches from Kenyan Premier League and National Super League on scouting missions during inter-estates football tournaments.

The famous playing field is credited with nurturing some of the best football players in Kenya today and virtually all the teams in the Kenya Premier League have one or two players who started their trade at “Kamoo” as the playing grounds is known amongst the players and fans.

Some of the talented sports stars that have sprung up from Kamukunji grounds include John “Mo” Muiruri, one of Kenya’s finest midfielders who ended up playing professional football in Norway.

Besides emerging as a granary of football players, the dusty grounds has nurtured some of the referees who have climbed the ladder to Fifa status.

Advertisement

The poorly maintained grounds is sandwiched between one of the oldest slum in Nakuru town, Bondeni, and the densely populated estates of Lumumba, Paul Machanga, Kivumbini and Shauri Yako.

The rehabilitation comes at a time when the estates surrounding it are some of the breeding grounds of the deadly terror gang known as “Confirm”.

The modern changing rooms with toilets and bathrooms and a caretaker’s office may be the most striking feature in the playing ground at the moment.

However, to many in the area, the awaiting game changer is the transformation and the long lasting impact the facility will bring by converting the “Confirm” terror gang and other criminals in the area to turn to sports to earn a living.

The ground has in the past been reduced to dump site by the residents.

“The renovation of the Kamukunji grounds is part of the county government efforts to improve sporting facilities that were earmarked for renovation but the works were delayed,” said County Sports Minister Lucy Kariuki.

She said the county was committed to ensuring all the sporting facilities are given a shot in the arm to develop talents among the youth in the county.

“The county is fast-tracking the construction of these facilities in all the 11 sub counties and more money will be allocated in the supplementary budget and the subsequent financial estimates,” said Kariuki.