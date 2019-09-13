Five things to look out for in KPL Round Two

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) enters Round Two this weekend with seven matches on the cards across different venues in the country.

Record champions Gor Mahia and SportPesa Shield holders Bandari will be out of action due to continental assignments. Ulinzi Stars and KCB, who were victorious in the opening round, will look to pick maximum pioints and temporarily go top.

Meanwhile, newly promoted sides - Wazito and Kisumu All Stars - will go in search of their first wins of the season after a two weeks of regrouping thanks to Fifa international week where Harambee Stars played out to a 1-1 draw with Uganda in Nairobi.

Here, Nation Sport presents five things to look out for in the KPL this weekend.

1. Can Masika inspire Wazito to victory on his debut?

The last time Wazito played at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu they were flawless. Musa Masika hit a brace while Teddy Osok and Derrick Onyango were also on target in the 4-0 rout of Kisumu AllStars in April.

While the result was annulled due to Wazito fielding an ineligible Osok, the KPL returnees will siphon inspiration from that 'win' as they seek their first success this season at the same venue against Western Stima on Saturday.

Wazito forward Musa Masika (left) vies for the ball with Nairobi Stima defender Brian Odhiambo during their National Super League match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on June 1, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Masika, who missed the opener against Nzoia Sugar, has trained with the first team for two weeks now and looks set for his debut. Should he start, he will be the main outlet in attack for the moneybags. He proved an indispensable figure when Wazito won the National Super League (NSL) last season and it remains to be seen whether the prodigy will take KPL by storm.

Pressure will be on Wazito to chalk their first win after spending big during the primary transfer window and Masika's return could not have come at a better time.

2. Mboya needs clean sheets to return to national team

Robert Mboya is arguably the best ball-playing goalkeeper in the KPL. His passes, short or long, from either foot can pick out a player in space with bemusing ease. On a good day, he is an enterprising keeper blessed with two good feet. And on a bad day, like in the league opener against Gor Mahia, he can concede as many as five.

Touted as the heir to Arnold Origi in 2015, Mboya's career has plummeted amid stints at Mathare United, Kariobangi Sharks and now Tusker. He spent majority of last season as an understudy to Rwandese Emery Mvuyekure but coach Robert Matano made a statement handing him a rare starting berth against the champions on match day one.

Kenya Under-23 goalkeeper trainer Mathews "Ottamax" Owino (left) gives instructions to Robert Mboya and Ian Otieno (right) during their training session at Kasarani ahead of their Rio Olympics qualifier against Botswana on April 21, 2015. PHOTO | FILE |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mboya will hope a clean sheet against his former employers and boyhood club Mathare United on Saturday will trigger a turnaround in fortunes as he seeks to restore his reputation as one of the best keepers in the country. Francis Kimanzi is craving a keeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet at the national team and Mboya should now state his case having worked his way to Tusker's first eleven.

3. Seda could compound AFC Leopards woes

As a player, Edward Seda was a joy to watch. His eye for the pass, close ball control, composure in tight spaces and ability to read the game made him stand out as one of the best midfielders of his generation. Forced to early retirement due to a nagging injury, Seda jumped straight into the murky waters of coaching.

It is his ability to read the game that compelled Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya to pick into his football brain and name him as his asssitant despite having no coaching papers. Muluya will rely heavily on Seda against AFC Leopards as he seeks his first win of the season. Having played and trained under Casa Mbungo at AFC Leopards last season, Seda has every detail of the Rwandese tactical board and his knowledge of his former team mates should give Sharks an advantage.

Most importantly, he knows Whyvonne Isuza - Ingwe's main man in attack - like the back of his hand having played alongside him at Mathare United and AFC Leopards. If there is one man AFC Leopards should be wary of on Sunday, it's Seda. He could rip them apart from the bench.

4. Sofapaka to offer Nyangweso reality check

Ulinzi Stars looked sharp in the league opener against Kisumu All Stars where Enosh Ochieng' stole the show with a brace. It was the reward they deserved for a proper preseason that was further boosted by the East Africa Military Games held in Nairobi last month.

Benjamin Nyangweso is credited with guinding Ulinzi to their last league trophy and the performance against Kisumu All Stars brought back memories of the 2010 title-winning side. Just like Stephen Waruru in 2010, Ochieng looks like a reliable striker. The supporting cast of Daniel Waweru and Elvis Nandwa have now matured while at the back Omar Mbongi is Geoffrey Kokoyo personified.

Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng (second left) celebrates his first goal against Western Stima with teammates during their SportPesa Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on April 17, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

While a disjointed Kisumu All Stars barely troubled Ulinzi, Sofapaka will be the real test for the soldiers on Saturday given they will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Posta Rangers in Round One. But the Ulinzi of 2010 were tough customers at Afraha. It was almost impossible to beat them there and Nyangweso knows a good home record is key to mounting a strong title challenge.

5. Off-pitch issues will only clip Otenga's wings

Kisumu All Stars were handed a rude welcome to the top tier by Ulinzi Stars and the defeat has opened a can of worms at the newly promoted side. A rift has emerged between the management and a section of fans with the latter calling for changes in the club's hierarchy.

By evidence of the Round One loss, Kisumu All Stars is a decent side in terms of quality but is yet to gel. Their preseason was rocked by financial challenges as it took ages for the Kisumu County government to approve their budget for this season. Henry Omino has had limited time to prepare his side and the KCB tie may have come too soon for him.

Kisumu All Stars' Alvin Ochieng celebrates his goal against Thika United during their National Super League match on June 9, 2019 at Thika Municipal Stadium in Kiambu County. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP