By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Champions Gor Mahia and Bandari sat out Kenyan Premier League action at the weekend but there was no reduction in quality in the seven Round Eight matches played across different venues in the country.

Nineteen goals were scored with Elvis Rupia bagging the first hat-trick of the season in Wazito's 4-3 win over Sony Sugar. Timothy Otieno struck a brace as Tusker edged Nzoia Sugar 3-2 to go top.

Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz played out to a 2-2 draw in Bukhunug while AFC Leopards missed a chance to claim first place after their barren draw with Ulinzi Stars.

Here, Nation Sport presents five things we learned from KPL Round Eight.

Wazito can now afford to dream

After only one week of proper preparations, Melis Medo showed the brand of football Wazito fans should expect going forward. Rupia helped himself to a hat-trick while Derrick Otanga stepped off the bench to score the winner. While Sony Sugar might not be the best opponent to rate Wazito against given their unending problems; the speed, urgency and tempo from the men in yellow was one to behold.

The three blemishes in Wazito’s performance on the day were porous defence, poor goalkeeping and lack of precision from the forwards. However, there were plenty of positives especially in attack where Musa Masika, Paul Acquah, Victor Ndinya and Mansoor Safi moved freely and created chance after another.

On a good day, Wazito should have scored six. That was before I lost count, it should have been even more! If owner Riccardo Badoer needed a seal of approval for settling on Medo, it was how the substitutes Michael Oduor, Otanga, Joe Waithera breathed life to the attack. In fact, the latter two combined for the winning goal.

Medo will be concerned by the lack of leadership at the back especially after conceding three with the experienced Lloyd Wahome and David Otieno in action. But the forwards give Medo hope and plenty of it. The moneybags are six points adrift of leaders Tusker and the title charge can now start with goals assured.

Tusker can bank on Madoya

Mike Madoya is as mysterious as he is dangerous. His diminutive figure belies the big attacking threat he carries especially in the final third.

Overlooked by Robert Matano in the first two matches of the season, the midfielder has featured regularly for Tusker since making his first appearance of the season against his former employers Zoo in Match Day Three.

Tusker defender Hillary Wandera (left) celebrates scoring with teammate Michael Madoya during their Kenyan Premier League match against Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on September 28, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

His goal proved the winner against Nzoia Sugar and Matano has now realized that in Madoya he has a goal-machine that can score and create in equal measure.

He has scored two so far but his best is yet to come having hit double digits with a less-fancied Zoo side before. With Tusker now sitting top of the log, they will need Madoya to keep scoring to remain there.

Odhiambo could be a future Kenya One

At a time when Francis Kimanzi is grappling with goalkeeping issues at the national team, Timothy Odhiambo continues to impress at Ulinzi Stars.

The barren draw against Ingwe meant the youngster has now kept four consecutive clean sheets and six in total. An injury to James Saruni has made him the first choice at Ulinzi this season and he has reciprocated Benjamin Nyangweso's faith in him.

Kimanzi has called up Odhiambo alongside Patrick Matasi and Ian Otieno for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but he should be impressed by his progress having worked him at Under-23 level.

It might be too soon to hand him a start in Cairo or even against Togo but he is certainly one for the future. Comfortable with the ball on his feet, the military training and guidance of Francis Onyiso at club level have instilled unrivalled confidence in the Ulinzi number one. His big frame makes him difficult to beat in one-on-one situations and the command he exhibits in the box brings back memories of Onyiso at his prime.

Nicknamed Cheetah, Kimanzi can only hope Odhiambo matures as fast as the big cat.

A view of a section of Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on August 06, 2019. The stadium was constructed by the county government with Phase One costing Sh450 million. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

KPL clubs deserves stadiums not grounds

With Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani unavailable, the Kenyatta Stadium, Afraha Stadium and Bukhungu Stadium have been overused for KPL matches. The county governments of Kakamega, Machakos and Nakuru deserve credit for providing alternative venues but the recent rains in the country have exposed the substandard work done by contractors especially on the playing surface.

By the time AFC Leopards took to the pitch to face Ulinzi Stars on Saturday, Kenyatta Stadium was an eyesore. On Sunday, heavy rains almost rendered Bukhungu unplayable. The net effect is that our players fail to express themselves fully and fans get a raw deal.

The full potential of Kenyan football will only be realized when our top tier is played in well-manicured surfaces and not glorified grounds.

Is Kariobangi Sharks missing Abege?

Kariobangi Sharks find themselves in unfamiliar territory after eight rounds and their blunt attack was badly exposed at Afraha Stadium where Zoo walked away with maximum points.

After Norman Werunga scored, the game was reduced to a Vincent Misikhu show as the Zoo goalkeeper denied Sharks time and again. Sharks' only win of the season came against bottom-placed Chemelil Sugar who are still winless.

Kariobangi Sharks forward George Abege celebrates his first goal against Sofapaka during the final of the SportPesa Shield at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 20, 2018. PHOTO | FILE |NATION MEDIA GROUP