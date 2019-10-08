Five things we learned from KPL Round Five

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Gor Mahia returned to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with a game in hand after their 1-0 win over Zoo on Sunday.

The record champions have nemesis AFC Leopards for company at the top after profiting from the first walkover of the season from Sony Sugar to move second.

Posta Rangers shot into the top half after thrashing Kisumu All Stars, while Tusker made it three wins in a row with a shock 3-1 drubbing of Kakamega Homeboyz.

Here, Nation Sport presents five things we learnt from KPL Round Five.

VAR needed in KPL

There is nothing as painful as a disallowed goal. Worse still when the decision by the referee is wrong and denies a team a point or a win.

Bandari found themselves on the wrong end of a poor call from Fifa referee Andrew Juma when Wycliffe Ochomo's equaliser was disallowed for handball.

Replays show that the ball struck Ochomo's midrib and the goal should have stood. Such fine margins can escape the human eye, but certainly not cameras. Caf has already embraced VAR in continental matches and it's high time we think of that route, lest the quality of KPL will be diluted by dubious calls.

In the Slum Derby, Zachariah Ashira denied Mathare United a clear penalty when Klinsman Omulanga was clearly brought down in the box and such calls lend credence to the fact that our referees need VAR assistance.

Namanda proving Tusker's best signing

When Tusker signed Luke Namanda, he arrived with little fanfare. Understandably so because of the big names that had put pen to paper before him.

In fact, many local football enthusiasts were keen on the performances of Kelvin Okoth, Hashim Sempala and Humphrey Mieno who were returning to Ruaraka. Or better still, their big signing George "Blackberry" Odhiambo from Gor Mahia.

But five matches into the season, Namanda is proving indispensable. He has scored three goals since making his debut against Mathare United in Round Two.

The winger has leapt from strength to strength since then. He scored the winner against Zoo in Kericho, Tusker's third against Sofapaka and on Sunday, he set the tone for the 3-1 win humiliation of his former employers Kakamega Homeboyz.

Sony walkover a genuine plight of sugar-belt clubs

AFC Leopards benefitted from a walkover to move second on the log with 10 points. But the fact that Sony Sugar could not honour a home game is cause for alarm. For the first time in their history, Sony Sugar - champions in 2016 and last year's surprise package - failed to honour a league fixture.

It's the tale of the KPL this season where most clubs are operating on shoe-string budgets with players and coaches barely surviving. Clubs are finding it difficult to attract sponsors and in the case of sugar-belt clubs the decline of their parent companies means the future is bleak.

If Sony Sugar could not turn up for the AFC Leopards fixture at Awendo, will they be at Ruaraka or Machakos for their next match against Tusker?

Back to factory settings at Wazito

After a torrid start to the season, Wazito finally looks like a team. This is after Fred Ambani decided to forget about big names and trust players that won the National Super League last season with first team places.

Stephen Njunge has returned in goal aided by Kevin Omondi's injury, while Daniel Owino has relegated Karim Nizigiyimana to the bench. Teddy Osok is the main man in midfield, while the trio of Victor Ndinya, Derrick Onyango and Paul Acquah have brought life to Wazito's attack.

That Ndinya and Onyango scored against Mathare United, means Wazito's new signings have to wait longer to be integrated in the team so long as the 2018/19 cast continue to impress.

Chemelil cannot cheat relegation again

Kariobangi Sharks ended their four-match wait for their first win of the season at Chemelil Sugar and it did not come as a surprise given the Millers' poor standards this season.

Francis Baraza's charges have lost all their matches so far and look like ripe fodder for relegation this season now that the Chemelil Sugar Complex is nowhere close to a fortress.

It's still early days, but statistics suggest Chemelil are in for their toughest season in recent times. They have the worst defence (conceded 13), worst attack (scored one) and a largely inexperienced squad.