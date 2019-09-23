Five things we learned in KPL Round Three

The pair showed Salim Ali he can count on them after they combined to hand the Slum Boys their first win of the season against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday

That Ingwe have only conceded once in three matches, is commendable and it can only get better with the quality options at Mbungo’s disposal

If Ojwang’s performance against KCB is anything to go by, there are better days ahead for him but only if he follows Onyango’s example

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Record champions Gor Mahia maintained their perfect start to the season with a nervy 2-1 win over KCB as Tusker and AFC Leopards picked their first wins of the 2019/20 season on the road ta the weekend.

There was an improved tally of 21 goals with Sofapaka being the biggest winners following their 4-0 rout of bottom-placed Chemelil Sugar.

Mathare United and Western Stima also won after two consecutive draws but the poor start from newly promoted Kisumu All Stars and Wazito persisted.

Here, Nation Sport presents five things we learnt from Round Three of the Kenyan Premier League.

Ojwang can blossom under Onyango

Maurice Ojwang finally made his Gor Mahia debut against KCB on Sunday and he turned in a convincing performance at the heart of defence. The presence of Joash Onyango, his former teammate at Western Stima, brought back memories of their solid partnership that saw the powermen finish a historic sixth.

Related Stories Five things to look out for in KPL Round Three

Advertisement

While Onyango has a penchant for tackling and winning duels, Ojwang is a cool head with impeccable insight. Ojwang's talent landed him at Gor but flourishing at Gor takes more than that.

His discipline is without doubt but it's the presence of former Stima players that have nailed a starting place at K'Ogalo that will encourage him further. Kenneth Muguna, Geoffrey Ochieng and Onyango lead the way but it's the latters rise that inspires more confidence. Onyango arrived at Gor Mahia when Musa Mohammed's partnership with Harun Shakava was at its peak but he waited for his chance and has now matured into a regular for club and country.

For Ojwang, only Charles Momanyi stands between him and the first eleven. If Ojwang’s performance against KCB is anything to go by, there are better days ahead for him but only if he follows Onyango’s example.

AFC Leopards' depth at the back is encouraging

After an L and a D, AFC Leopards finally put a W on their form book after edging Wazito at Bukhungu courtesy of John Makwatta’s penalty. While Mbungo will welcome the three points, he will be impressed by his defence that has now kept two clean sheets in a row. Ingwe struggled defensively last season and Mbungo looks to have addressed that area with astute signings.

Robert Mudenyu and Soter Kayumba are now looking like a partnership that can be trusted and Mbungo has sufficient back-up in Christopher Oruchum and Robinson Kamura. Collins Shivachi was missing against Wazito but Dennis Sikhayi slotted in seamlessly at right back. Washington Munene is also good cover for Isaac Kipyegon at left back while Benjamin Ochan is proving a safe pair of hands after joining from Zambia.

Tresor Ndikumana looks like Mbungo’s first choice number six but Said Tsuma is patiently waiting for his chance. That Ingwe have only conceded once in three matches, is commendable and it can only get better with the quality options at Mbungo’s disposal.

Anybody can score at Bandari

After a preseason that was blighted by lack of cutting edge upfront, Bandari forwards seem to have shaken the proverbial monkey off their backs. The dockers have now scored four goals in the last two league matches, a feat that has lifted them joint top with Kakamega Homeboyz on seven points.

The fact that Bandari’s goals have come from four different sources is evidence of their improvement in attack. Yema Mwana, Danson Chetambe, Mohammed Katana were on target against Zoo last Wednesday and on Sunday Darius Msagha added his name to the list of scorers with a header.

With Bandari primed to progress further in the Caf Confederations Cup, Mwalala will need all his players in scoring form to sustain his challenge for the league title this term.

Mathare's experienced cast leading by example

A youthful team often needs a few experienced legs to guide them and Mathare United have the quartet of David Okello, Chrispin Oduor, Kevin Kimani and Clifford Alwanga to turn to. Okello and Oduor have missed the last two matches and the onus has been on Kimani and Alwanga to provide leadership.

And the pair showed Salim Ali he can count on them after they combined to hand the Slum Boys their first win of the season against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday. Kimani is yet to open his account this season but his vast experience has shown in midfield where he has formed a good understanding with Roy Okal.

When fully fit, Oduor will add creativity, goals and assists while Okello remains one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

Allan Wanga is Mr Reliable at Kakamega Homeboyz

Last season, Allan Wanga scored 18 goals out of Kakamega Homeboyz’s 47 as they finished seventh. And the former Kenyan international looks to have picked from where he left with a brace and an assist already this season.

He led from the front in the 3-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks and he looks like a genuine contender for the Golden Boot this term. Even more important for Homeboyz is that Wanga is proving more reliable with his 34th birthday fast approaching on November 26.