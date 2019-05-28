Five Kenyan youngsters set for 2019 Afcon

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Five children between six and 10 years from across the country will travel to Egypt as player escorts during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held between June 21 and July 19.

The quintet will travel together with their parents or guardians courtesy of Visa, who are the exclusive player escort program partners for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The youngsters will be among a group of 1,100 children from around the world whose main task will be to lead the various players onto the pitch before the start of each match.

Those willing to participate will be required to share their stories publicly through an online campaign dubbed “Unstoppable Stories”.

Those with the most compelling stories will then be shortlisted by a five member jury which includes former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, and the public will be required to vote for the final winners.

“Kenya embodies the spirit of perseverance and determination. This sponsorship gives us an opportunity to provide unique experiences to Kenyans. Through this Unstoppable Stories campaign, we want to identify inspiring stories told from the perspective of our youth, and share them with the world,” said Visa’s Country Manager for Kenya Victor Ndlovu during the launch on Tuesday.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will be taking part in the Afcon competition for the first time in 15 years, and are expected to begin a 19-day intensive training session on June 1 in France.

While in France, the Kenyan stars will play two friendly matches against Madagascar and Gambia on June 7 and June 15 respectively, before travelling to Egypt on June 19.

Kenya’s first match will be against Algeria on June 23 in Cairo, before they take on Tanzania in their second match four days later.