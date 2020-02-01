Football: Major January transfers in Europe

By AFP

PARIS

Major winter moves in continental Europe's leading leagues after the January transfer window closed on Friday - most fees given are estimates based on press reports:

-Francisco Trincao (POR) to Barcelona from SC Braga/POR for 31 million euros ($34.3 million) - will join in July

-Reinier Jesus (BRA) to Real Madrid from Flamengo/BRA for 30 million euros

-Paco Alcacer (ESP) to Villarreal from Borussia Dortmund/GER for 23 million euros

-Raul de Tomas (ESP) to Espanyol from Benfica/POR for 22.5 million euros

-Youssef En-Nesyri (MAR) to Sevilla from Leganes for 20 million euros

-Hatem Ben Arfa (FRA) to Real Valladolid, free agent

-Carles Alena (ESP) to Real Betis from Barcelona on loan

-Yannick Carrasco (BEL) to Atletico Madrid from Dalian Yifang/CHN on loan

-Suso (ESP) to Sevilla from AC Milan/ITA on loan

-Krzysztof Piatek (POL) to Hertha Berlin from AC Milan/ITA for 27 million euros

-Lucas Tousart (FRA) to Hertha Berlin from Lyon/FRA for 25 million euros (loaned back to Lyon until end of season)

-Dani Olmo (ESP) to RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb/CRO for 20 million euros

-Erling Braut Haaland (NOR) to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg (AUT) for 20 million euros

-Edmond Tapsoba (BUR) to Bayer Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes/POR for 18 million euros

-Exequiel Palacios (ARG) to Bayer Leverkusen from River Plate/ARG for 17 million euros

-Munas Dabbur (ISR) to Hoffenheim from Sevilla/ESP for 12 million euros

-Alvaro Odriozola (ESP) to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid/ESP on loan

-Angelino (ESP) to RB Leipzig from Manchester City/ENG on loan

-Alexander Nuebel (GER) to Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 on free transfer - will move at end of season

-Emre Can (GER) to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus/ITA on loan with option for permanent deal

-Dejan Kulusevski (SWE) to Juventus from Atalanta for 35 million euros - will finish season on loan at Parma

-Stanislav Lobotka (SVK) to Napoli from Celta Vigo/ESP for 25 million euros

-Christian Eriksen (DEN) to Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur/ENG for 20 million euros

-Diego Demme (GER) to Napoli from RB Leipzig/GER for 15 million euros

-Ashley Young (ENG) to Inter Milan from Manchester United/ENG for 1.5 million euros

-Zlatan Ibrahimovic (SWE) to AC Milan on free

-Victor Moses (NGR) to Inter Milan from Chelsea/ENG on loan

-Simon Kjaer (DEN) to AC Milan from Sevilla/ESP on loan

-Patrick Cutrone (ITA) to Fiorentina from Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG on two-year loan with obligation to buy

-Carles Perez (ESP) to Roma from Barcelona/ESP on loan

-Bruno Guimaraes (BRA) to Lyon from Athletico Paranaense/BRA for 20 million euros

-Aurelien Tchouameni (FRA) to Monaco from Bordeaux for 20 million euros

-Youssouf Fofana (FRA) to Monaco from Strasbourg for 15 million euros

-Tino Kadewere (ZIM) to Lyon from Le Havre for 14 million euros - loaned back to Le Havre until end of season

- Strahinja Pavlovic (SRB) to Monaco from Partizan Belgrade/SRB for 10 million euros - loaned back to Partizan until end of season

-Remi Oudin (FRA) to Bordeaux from Reims for 10 million euros

-Nicolas Gaitan (ARG) to Lille from Chicago Fire/USA on free

-Steven Nzonzi (FRA) to Rennes from Roma/ITA on loan

-Moussa Wague (SEN) to Nice from Barcelona/ESP on loan

-Julian Weigl (GER) to Benfica/POR from Borussia Dortmund/GER for 20 million euros

-Ryan Babel (NED) to Ajax/NED from Galatasaray/TUR on loan

-Marcos Rojo (ARG) to Estudiantes/ARG from Manchester United/ENG on loan