Football: Major January transfers in Europe
Saturday February 1 2020
PARIS
Major winter moves in continental Europe's leading leagues after the January transfer window closed on Friday - most fees given are estimates based on press reports:
-Francisco Trincao (POR) to Barcelona from SC Braga/POR for 31 million euros ($34.3 million) - will join in July
-Reinier Jesus (BRA) to Real Madrid from Flamengo/BRA for 30 million euros
-Paco Alcacer (ESP) to Villarreal from Borussia Dortmund/GER for 23 million euros
-Raul de Tomas (ESP) to Espanyol from Benfica/POR for 22.5 million euros
-Youssef En-Nesyri (MAR) to Sevilla from Leganes for 20 million euros
-Hatem Ben Arfa (FRA) to Real Valladolid, free agent
-Carles Alena (ESP) to Real Betis from Barcelona on loan
-Yannick Carrasco (BEL) to Atletico Madrid from Dalian Yifang/CHN on loan
-Suso (ESP) to Sevilla from AC Milan/ITA on loan
-Krzysztof Piatek (POL) to Hertha Berlin from AC Milan/ITA for 27 million euros
-Lucas Tousart (FRA) to Hertha Berlin from Lyon/FRA for 25 million euros (loaned back to Lyon until end of season)
-Dani Olmo (ESP) to RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb/CRO for 20 million euros
-Erling Braut Haaland (NOR) to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg (AUT) for 20 million euros
-Edmond Tapsoba (BUR) to Bayer Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes/POR for 18 million euros
-Exequiel Palacios (ARG) to Bayer Leverkusen from River Plate/ARG for 17 million euros
-Munas Dabbur (ISR) to Hoffenheim from Sevilla/ESP for 12 million euros
-Alvaro Odriozola (ESP) to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid/ESP on loan
-Angelino (ESP) to RB Leipzig from Manchester City/ENG on loan
-Alexander Nuebel (GER) to Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 on free transfer - will move at end of season
-Emre Can (GER) to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus/ITA on loan with option for permanent deal
-Dejan Kulusevski (SWE) to Juventus from Atalanta for 35 million euros - will finish season on loan at Parma
-Stanislav Lobotka (SVK) to Napoli from Celta Vigo/ESP for 25 million euros
-Christian Eriksen (DEN) to Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur/ENG for 20 million euros
-Diego Demme (GER) to Napoli from RB Leipzig/GER for 15 million euros
-Ashley Young (ENG) to Inter Milan from Manchester United/ENG for 1.5 million euros
-Zlatan Ibrahimovic (SWE) to AC Milan on free
-Victor Moses (NGR) to Inter Milan from Chelsea/ENG on loan
-Simon Kjaer (DEN) to AC Milan from Sevilla/ESP on loan
-Patrick Cutrone (ITA) to Fiorentina from Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG on two-year loan with obligation to buy
-Carles Perez (ESP) to Roma from Barcelona/ESP on loan
-Bruno Guimaraes (BRA) to Lyon from Athletico Paranaense/BRA for 20 million euros
-Aurelien Tchouameni (FRA) to Monaco from Bordeaux for 20 million euros
-Youssouf Fofana (FRA) to Monaco from Strasbourg for 15 million euros
-Tino Kadewere (ZIM) to Lyon from Le Havre for 14 million euros - loaned back to Le Havre until end of season
- Strahinja Pavlovic (SRB) to Monaco from Partizan Belgrade/SRB for 10 million euros - loaned back to Partizan until end of season
-Remi Oudin (FRA) to Bordeaux from Reims for 10 million euros
-Nicolas Gaitan (ARG) to Lille from Chicago Fire/USA on free
-Steven Nzonzi (FRA) to Rennes from Roma/ITA on loan
-Moussa Wague (SEN) to Nice from Barcelona/ESP on loan
-Julian Weigl (GER) to Benfica/POR from Borussia Dortmund/GER for 20 million euros
-Ryan Babel (NED) to Ajax/NED from Galatasaray/TUR on loan
-Marcos Rojo (ARG) to Estudiantes/ARG from Manchester United/ENG on loan
-Javier Hernandez (MEX) to Los Angeles Galaxy/USA from Sevilla/ESP - undisclosed