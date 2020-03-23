Football academy beacon of hope for gifted Kitui youth

They perform their tasks with such passion and precision as if they are in a military camp.

One group of young men cook ugali, another chapati, githeri or other foods that are on the menu for the day. Another group of boys cleans utensils and clothes, mostly uniforms and bibs that are used for football training.

After finishing their chores, they have their meal, pray and leave for their respective homes.

This is the daily routine at Mwingi Junior Stars Football Academy in Kitui County. The boys are disciplined and are barely supervised. But there is a youthful man present most of the time to ensure that things are running smoothly.

Father figure

He is Bonaventure Mutua Nzyuli “Masigara”, the owner of the institution who started the academy in 2012. He cuts a father figure for the players. He is a disciplinarian, but is friendly to the boys.

The salesman from eastern Kenya works with Benchmark Limited which sells BAT products. That is why he was nicknamed “Masigara”, which means cigarettes. Nzyuli desires to make the academy a centre of excellence in sports and education.

The institution has become an unofficial academy for top schools in the region looking to make a mark in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) games.

Many secondary schools prefer players from the academy because they are well trained both on the pitch and in class. The principal of Liani Boys in Kibwezi, Kithuku Malombe, said: “The academy is an oasis of hope. It has quality and disciplined players.”

A number of boys at the academy sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary education (KCPE) last year and performed well. They earned places in national and extra-county schools.

“The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) encourages the nurturing of talents. We, therefore, offer these young talented boys admission on scholarships so that they can exploit their God-given gifts. They also deserve a good education like other students,” Malombe, a former principal of Kathungi Secondary School, said.

Seven boys from the academy performed well in last year’s KCPE exam and were called to top schools. Five of them impressed during last year’s Eastern Regional Primary School Sports Association Games after guiding their team to a podium finish in football. Football scouts monitored their performance during various sports events.

The football academy popularly known as “The lions” has two teams in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leagues. It has a senior team in the Division 11 League and an under 17 team in the Kitui County League. The academy also has U-12, U-15, U-12 and U-15 teams.

The academy reached a milestone when one of its players, Eric Zakayo “Di Maria” was selected to join Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker FC.

Zakayo has been a regular first 11 starter for Tusker in their KPL matches. He has scored three goals for the team and made four assists. Tusker signed “Di Maria” last season to play for their U-19 side and he emerged the team’s best scorer.

The feat earned Zakayo promotion to the senior Tusker team, making him the first player from Mwingi to play for a leading club in the top-flight league.

During this year’s Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Eastern regional tournament, another player from the academy, Mohammed Yasin, scored eight goals and helped his school Tumaini to qualify for the nationals that will be held at Bomu Primary School in Mombasa.

Yasin was the top scorer and best player for Eastern region during the tournament at Machakos Stadium. Mwingi Junior Academy has won the Eastern FKF mini-league, the Kitui County football tournament and is still counting.

Kenya may not have a strong history of football academies, but the few available ones have immensely benefited the county.

In the early 1970s, German football coach and administrator Barnard Zgoal came to Kenya and started the first football academy — Youth Olympic football team. It produced most of the footballers who played in the conquering national football team Harambee Stars in the 1980s.

The team mainly drew its players from the Youth Olympic team that was the backbone of Harambee Stars. That team is arguably the most successful national football team we have ever had.

The team won the East and Central Football Challenge Cup (Cecafa) for three consecutive years from 1981-83. At the time, Zimbabwe and Malawi were part of Cecafa.

After Zgoals’ historic feat, perhaps we seem to have forgotten to take the baton and keep the football academy fire burning across the country.