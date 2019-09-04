Football administrator faults counties over poor stadiums

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

A local football administrator has faulted counties for failing to construct quality stadiums, saying the move is denying potential footballers a chance to nurture their talent.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Aberdare region chairman Davis Chege has said that although there are a number of talented footballers who have the potential to represent the country at the international level, such players don’t have the necessary facilities to hone their skills as there are no suitable playgrounds for them.

Speaking at Kimorori playground during the Irungu Nyakera Muranga County Football League, Chege singled out lack of facilities as one of the main hindrance to the advancement of football talent in Kenya.

“We have some of the best football talent in the country and especially in Central Kenya but we lack the necessary facilities such as playgrounds and stadiums where young footballers can nurture their skill and represent the country in future in national and international football championships,” Chege said, noting that such players have been forced to move to far-flung areas like Machakos where there are suitable stadiums to play in.

The league’s sponsor, Irungu Nyakera, said the grassroots competition, which started last December, was aimed at recognising and nurturing football talent.

He said Irungu Nyakera Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the FKF that enabled him to sponsor 16 teams to play in the county league and another four in the Aberdare Regional League.

The development saw 76 games being played in the regional league and close to 200 games in the county league.

“Under this MOU, the foundation sponsored 16 teams to play in the Muranga County League and four teams to play in the Aberdares Regional League. So far, the two leagues have been very successful,” Nyakera said.