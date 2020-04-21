alexa Fans get chance to showcase skills at Wembley - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Fans get chance to showcase skills at Wembley

Tuesday April 21 2020

Manchester City fans wave flags in the crowd before kick off of the English League Cup final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in north London on February 24, 2019. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |

Manchester City fans wave flags in the crowd before kick off of the English League Cup final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in north London on February 24, 2019. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • With sport on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, the FA is giving advice on making the most of time "off the pitch", including tips on saying safe and healthy and football activities.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Football fans have the chance to showcase their skills at Wembley Stadium during the coronavirus lockdown... as part of the English FA's "Footballs Staying Home" campaign.

With sport on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, the FA is giving advice on making the most of time "off the pitch", including tips on saying safe and healthy and football activities.

The FA now wants fans to share videos of themselves and family members honing their skills from home via social media by including the hashtag #FootballsStayingHome.

They will have the chance to see their skills shown on giant screens at the home of English football, which will be streamed to millions of people worldwide via social media channels.

Advertisement