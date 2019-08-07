Former Arsenal forward joins Watford

By AFP

LONDON

Watford have signed former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer.

Welbeck, 28, has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season. He broke his ankle playing for the Gunners in November.

"We're delighted to confirm the signing of England international Danny Welbeck on a free transfer," said Watford in a statement.