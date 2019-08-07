alexa Former Arsenal forward joins Watford - Daily Nation
Former Arsenal forward joins Watford

Wednesday August 7 2019

Arsenal's English striker Danny Welbeck (right) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during their English Premier League match against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 8, 2018. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK |

In Summary

  • Welbeck, 28, has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season
  • Welbeck, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again for the start of the new season
AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Watford have signed former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer.

Welbeck, 28, has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season. He broke his ankle playing for the Gunners in November.

"We're delighted to confirm the signing of England international Danny Welbeck on a free transfer," said Watford in a statement.

Welbeck, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again for the start of the new season and has scored 42 goals in 206 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, United and Sunderland.

