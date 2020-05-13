Former Cameroon coach dead

By NDI EUGENE NDI

IN YAOUNDE

Former Cameroon and Liberia national football teams coach, Philippe Redon is dead, his former club Stade Rennais announced on Tuesday.

Redon - who also served as assistant coach at the French club - died at the age of 69, the club said in a tweet.

The attacker also played for Red Star, Paris SG, Girondins de Bordeaux, FC Metz, Stade Lavallois, FC Rouen, Papeete and AS Saint-Étienne among others before switching to coaching at the end of 1980.

As coach, the former PSG striker guided Indomitable Lions to the semi-finals of 1992 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Senegal and also managed Liberia national football team, Lone Stars in 2000.

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) and Liberia Football Association (LFA) were yet to officially comment on the demise of Redon by the time of going to press.

Former Indomitable Lions striker, Patrick Mboma described the demise of Redon as sad. “I have just learned that Philippe Redon is no more, sad!” Mboma tweeted.