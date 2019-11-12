alexa Former FIFA secretary appeals lengthy ban - Daily Nation
Former FIFA secretary appeals lengthy ban

Tuesday November 12 2019

Former Fifa Secretary General Jerome Valcke looks on during a press conference following hearings over bribery allegations at the football's world governing body Fifa headquarters on May 29, 2011 in Zurich. PHOTO | FILE |  AFP

Former Fifa Secretary General Jerome Valcke looks on during a press conference following hearings over bribery allegations at the football's world governing body Fifa headquarters on May 29, 2011 in Zurich. PHOTO | FILE |  AFP

In Summary

  • Valcke, who worked with Sepp Blatter from 2003-2015, was banned for failing to cooperate with investigators
AFP
By AFP
LAUSANNE

Former Fifa Number 2 Jerome Valcke is taking his ten-year world soccer ban to the European Court of Human Rights, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.

Valcke, who worked with Sepp Blatter from 2003-2015, was banned for failing to cooperate with investigators, the resale of World Cup tickets and inflated expenses.

"I lodged an appeal November 2, Valcke's lawyer Stephane Ceccaldi told AFP, confirming news reported by French daily Le Monde.

