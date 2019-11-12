Former FIFA secretary appeals lengthy ban
Tuesday November 12 2019
LAUSANNE
Former Fifa Number 2 Jerome Valcke is taking his ten-year world soccer ban to the European Court of Human Rights, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.
Valcke, who worked with Sepp Blatter from 2003-2015, was banned for failing to cooperate with investigators, the resale of World Cup tickets and inflated expenses.
"I lodged an appeal November 2, Valcke's lawyer Stephane Ceccaldi told AFP, confirming news reported by French daily Le Monde.