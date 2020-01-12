alexa Former Gor Mahia coach set for Botswana move - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Former Gor Mahia coach set for Botswana move

Sunday January 12 2020

Frank Nuttall (left) at the Township Rollers' club stadium in Gaborone, Bostwana on January 12, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY |

Frank Nuttall (left) at the Township Rollers' club stadium in Gaborone, Bostwana on January 12, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY |  

In Summary

  • Nuttall left Gor Mahia in 2016 to join Zamalek as an assistant coach.
  • He was to later join Hearts of Oak in Ghana in 2017 and Sudanese side El Hilal Ol Obeid, but he has been out of work since leaving the club in 2018.
Advertisement
 
JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
More by this Author

Former Gor Mahia coach Frank Nuttall has been linked with the vacant job at Botswana top-tier side Township Rollers.

The tactician was at the National Stadium Sunday afternoon with some of the club’s officials to watch as the team beat Notwane 3-1 in a match played in Gaborone.

Leading Botswana football portal, Killer Pass has revealed the tactician is close to inking a deal with the club.

If appointed, Nuttall will take over from Thabo Motang who has been the stand-in coach at the club.

Nuttall left Gor Mahia in 2016 to join Zamalek as an assistant coach. He was to later join Hearts of Oak in Ghana in 2017 and Sudanese side El Hilal Ol Obeid, but he has been out of work since leaving the club in 2018.

He was also linked with the Zambian national team job.

Also Read

Advertisement

Advertisement