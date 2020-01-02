Former Gor Mahia coach starts work at new club

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Former Gor Mahia tactician Dylan Kerr has hit the running ground at South African side Baroka FC where he was appointed recently as head coach.

Kerr held his first session with the players on Thursday morning as they prepare for their league tie against Cape Town City on Sunday and says he is happy and ready to guide the struggling team to recover its lost glory.

"The facilities at this soon to be Baroka Sports Complex are amazing and I was happy to be with the team as we prepare for the game on Sunday," Kerr is quoted as saying on a video posted on Baroka's social media pages.

"I wanted to get to understand the players and their character and I enjoyed the session. We have a very important game on Sunday and I can't wait to get started to help this club stamp authority in the PSL," he added.