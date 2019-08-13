Former Gor Mahia defender relishing KPL return

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Former Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana says he is back in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) to prove a point.

The Burundian international, who signed for returnees Wazito on a two-year deal from Ugandan side Vipers, says the main reason he decided to come back to the KPL is the lack of good playing surfaces in Uganda.

“Vipers is a good club and I enjoyed my time there. They have an amazing stadium, but the rest of the teams in the Ugandan top-tier play in very bad pitches. That is the main reason I opted to come back to the KPL with Wazito.” Karim told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

Karim was part of the 2015 Gor Mahia squad that won the league unbeaten, a season that saw him named the defender of the year. However, in October 2017, he sustained a serious ankle injury during K’Ogalo’s league match against Thika United. He underwent corrective surgery, but was released late last year, joining Ugandan champions Vipers SC.

While he is glad to be back, he says he is here to work; “I had arguably the best time of my career with Gor Mahia and I am obviously happy to be back in Kenya although with a different team,” Karim says.

“The injury was a huge set back but I recovered well and played over 20 matches for Vipers so physically, I am okay. I am here to prove that I am still a good player – fans should expect a better version of the Karim that they saw in 2015. I am here for business, to do my very best and ensure Wazito compete and win matches in the KPL.”

Karim featured for Burundi in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and says the experience will make him a better player; “I was up against the best players in Africa and I learnt a lot. The experience makes me a better player and I am really looking forward to the season to kick off.”