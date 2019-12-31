Former Gor coach takes over at South African club

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has been unveiled by Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC as their new head coach.

The struggling South African top tier side parted ways with Wedson Nyirenda last week and announced Kerr’s arrival via social media on Tuesday.

“Baroka FC has officially appointed a new head coach, Dylan Kerr on a three years contract. He's warmly welcomed to the Baroka FC family,” the club tweeted.

Kerr is not new in South African football as his last work station was at Black Leopards, a team he joined after leaving Gor Mahia but did not last for long as he left mid this year after successfully helping them survive the chop.

Baroka are 14th on the log with 14 points from 15 matches and Kerr's immediate task is to take them away from the relegation zone.

They travel away to face Capetown City on Sunday although Kerr will not be in charge as he is yet to secure his work permit.