Former Harambee Stars striker backs Nyamweya for FKF's top seat

Former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika has backed a decision by former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Sam Nyamweya to contest for the top seat in the forthcoming elections.

At the same time, the former Kenyan international has decried the dwindling standards of Kenyan football.

Last week, Nyamweya confirmed that he will challenge incumbent Nick Mwendwa for FKF’s presidency.

“I will unveil my team after consultation with our sub-branch officials who have been the engine of our success hitherto,” said the former FKF boss.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Monday, Onsika who is a Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) instructor and coach, said Nyamweya lifted the standards of Kenyan football during his time as FKF boss by introducing youth development programme to nurture fresh talents.

He said all registered clubs should be allowed to vote in FKF elections.

“Elections should start from the grass root going up and all registered clubs be allowed to vote. The idea that elections should be started from the county level is unacceptable,” he said.

He noted that the current FKF leadership had failed to show transparency and accountability in management of local football.

Kisii is among the counties that had already conducted elections twice before the exercise was nullified by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT). In the nullified election, Jezreel Mbegera had been elected Kisii County FKF chairman.

Onsika has urged former players to take part in the management of football in the region, saying Gusii had been adversely affected by poor leadership.