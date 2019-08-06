Former Harambee Stars defender lands Bandari coaching role

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari FC have hired Ibrahim Shikanda to serve as assistant coach on a two-year contract.

The club's chairman Musa Hassan Musa has said the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League runners-up have brought in the coach to strengthen the team’s defence.

“We want to make our team the best in all departments and that is why we have decided to hire Shikanda who is familiar with training of defenders to do the job. We’re confident he will make our defence strong and unbeatable,” Musa said of the former Bungoma Superstars FC coach.

Musa has also heaped praise on Mwalala, saying the head coach has done well with the team’s midfielders and strikers, adding that the recruitment of Shikanda will help the team do better than last season.

“We hope we can this time become the second team from the Coast in the history of Kenyan football to win the Kenyan Premier League,” he said.

Musa dispelled fears that Shikanda’s arrival could unsettle Nassoro Mwakoba whom he said will still work as the assistant coach. Musa said the three will work together to enable the team to win titles this season.

“The position of Mwakoba is still there because we know the three coaches will steer our team to greater heights of prosperity. We hope this time we can finish the season as Kenyan Premier League as champions,” said Musa.

Former Kenyan international Shikanda has served at Nairobi Stima and Azam FC of Tanzania at various times between 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC will play Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup preliminary match against Sudan’s Al Ahly Shandy at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Musa has confirmed that the Kenyan Premier League team has already booked and paid for the venue to use it for their match against the Sudanese team on Saturday.