Former Ingwe coach lands new post

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Former AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has joined Rwandese top-tier side Rayon Sports in the same capacity on a four-month deal.

Mbungo ditched Ingwe in January over non-payment of salary and is said to be considering legal action against the club who owe him slightly over Sh2million.

The club took to twitter to announce the development.

“We're delighted to announce that former AS Kigali, Police FC, Kiyovu Sports and AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo Andre is joining the #Gikundiro as our head coach on Thursday. Welcome to the club manager,” the club tweeted.

The coach also expressed his joy on sealing the deal and readiness to start working on improving the club.

“I know very well that Rayon Sports is a very demanding team because I have played against while managing other teams. I am happy to be part of this large family and I believe I will have prosperous reign with this team,” he told the club.

Advertisement

“A Rwandan once said that a person only goes how far he can. Those who say that I offer a boring football, which is too defensive, will be in for a shock. The style of play depends on the kind of team (players) that I have. It is a different case in Rayon Sports because it is a team with high standard and experienced technical players,” he added.

Rayon is currently third on the Rwandan league standings after 20 matches, with APR and Police first and second respectively.