Former Kenya U-23 international joins NSL newcomers

Former Kenyan junior international John Nairuka has joined newly promoted National Super League (NSL) side Muranga Sports Excellence Academy Limited, famously known as Muranga Seal FC, on a one-year deal.

Nairuka - who has previously played for Posta Rangers, Ulinzi Stars and Thika United in the top-flight league - says he feels at home at the team and is eager to play a key role as they embark on another promotion journey in the NSL.

“I can’t say anything negative about my football journey since it’s had more ups than downs. Although the inevitable financial challenge has always been there, I know things are changing for the better,” said Nairuka.

“I am happy to be here. They have young ambitious players whom I connect well with and I think we can do well in the NSL this season. This is a team from my home area and sometimes that sense of belonging is all you need to perform.” he added.

Nairuka played the entire 90 minutes as the team lost 0-2 to top-tier side Wazito FC in a friendly match at GMS Cambridge International School on Sunday.