Former Kenyan international joins Sofapaka bench

Sofapaka have appointed Mike Mururi as assistant coach, club President Elly Kalekwa has confirmed.

Mururi will deputise John Baraza as the 2010 champions look to shore up their defence and push for a top three finish in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). Sofapaka have conceded 25 goals in 19 matches and are currently ninth on the log with 27 points.

“We have appointed Mike Mururi as our assistant coach because of the vast experience and qualities he has shown while managing other teams. Together with John Baraza, they will be very instrumental in helping us achieve to top three finish in the KPL,” said Kalekwa.

Kalekwa revealed they hijacked Mururi's move to relegation-threatened Kisumu All Stars where he was set to take over from Henry Omino as head coach.

“We were aware that he was to join Kisumu All Stars but we gave him a good offer and that is why he decided to join us. He had not signed a contract or led All Stars in any KPL match and therefore it is not true to say we have hijacked him,” added Kalekwa.

Prior to joining Sofapaka, Mururi had been coaching National Division One side Soy United where he left them top of Zone B.

Mururi has also previously coached Vihiga United, Kakamega Homeboyz and Chemelil Sugar in the KPL.