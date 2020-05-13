Ex-Real Madrid signing Congo detained in drug bust
Wednesday May 13 2020
MADRID
Former Colombian international Edwin Congo, a one-time Real Madrid signing, was detained in a drugs bust in Madrid on Tuesday, police sources told AFP.
Ten people were detained in a police operation concerning a cocaine trafficking network but Congo, 43, was released after making a statement.
The former international striker Congo joined Madrid in 1999 but never made it into the first team, enjoying relative success after moving on to Levante in 2002.