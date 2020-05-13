alexa Ex-Real Madrid signing Congo detained in drug bust - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Ex-Real Madrid signing Congo detained in drug bust

Wednesday May 13 2020

Former Colombian international Edwin Congo, a one-time Real Madrid signing, was detained in a drugs bust in Madrid on May 12, 2020, police sources told AFP. PHOTO | POOL |

Former Colombian international Edwin Congo, a one-time Real Madrid signing, was detained in a drugs bust in Madrid on May 12, 2020, police sources told AFP. PHOTO | POOL |  

In Summary

  • Ten people were detained in a police operation concerning a cocaine trafficking network but Congo, 43, was released after making a statement.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MADRID

Former Colombian international Edwin Congo, a one-time Real Madrid signing, was detained in a drugs bust in Madrid on Tuesday, police sources told AFP.

Ten people were detained in a police operation concerning a cocaine trafficking network but Congo, 43, was released after making a statement.

The former international striker Congo joined Madrid in 1999 but never made it into the first team, enjoying relative success after moving on to Levante in 2002.

Advertisement