Former Uefa boss Platini eyes return to football

By AFP

LAUSANNE

Former Uefa president Michel Platini told Swiss television channel RTS on Friday he "will be back" as his ban from football for ethics violations finishes on October 7.

Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015 for receiving a Sh200 million ($2 million) payment from ex-Fifa chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years.

"I will be back. I don't know where, I don't know how. I can't stay on the suspension, even if it's a suspension made by idiots," Platini said.