Former Uefa boss Platini eyes return to football
Saturday September 7 2019
LAUSANNE
Former Uefa president Michel Platini told Swiss television channel RTS on Friday he "will be back" as his ban from football for ethics violations finishes on October 7.
Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015 for receiving a Sh200 million ($2 million) payment from ex-Fifa chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years.
"I will be back. I don't know where, I don't know how. I can't stay on the suspension, even if it's a suspension made by idiots," Platini said.
"I was a victim of a form of a plot, yes, totally, between those at Fifa and those at the Swiss public ministry. There was an agreement between Fifa and them to sack me. I'm not going to say it was a plot by the Swiss state," the 64-year-old added.