alexa Former Uefa boss Platini eyes return to football - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Former Uefa boss Platini eyes return to football

Saturday September 7 2019

Ex-Uefa chief Michel Platini talks to the media before leaving the Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Crimes after being arrested in connection with a criminal investigation into the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, in Nanterre, west of Paris in the early hours of June 19, 2019. PHOTO | ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI |

Ex-Uefa chief Michel Platini talks to the media before leaving the Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Crimes after being arrested in connection with a criminal investigation into the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, in Nanterre, west of Paris in the early hours of June 19, 2019. PHOTO | ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI |  AFP

In Summary

  • Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015
  • He received a Sh200 million ($2 million) payment from ex-Fifa chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LAUSANNE

Former Uefa president Michel Platini told Swiss television channel RTS on Friday he "will be back" as his ban from football for ethics violations finishes on October 7.

Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015 for receiving a Sh200 million ($2 million) payment from ex-Fifa chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years.

"I will be back. I don't know where, I don't know how. I can't stay on the suspension, even if it's a suspension made by idiots," Platini said.

"I was a victim of a form of a plot, yes, totally, between those at Fifa and those at the Swiss public ministry. There was an agreement between Fifa and them to sack me. I'm not going to say it was a plot by the Swiss state," the 64-year-old added.

Advertisement