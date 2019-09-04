Former governor wants to be next FKF boss

By GAITANO PESA

Former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga has hinted at running for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency in the next election set for October this year.

Akaranga, an avid football fan and the brainchild of National Super League sides Vihiga United and Vihiga Bullets believes he is the right man to improve the standards of Kenyan football if he wins the race to replace current boss Nick Mwendwa.

“Very soon I am going to announce my candidature for FKF presidency position. I feel the country is blessed with immense talent that can propel us to international football and claim our space,” Akaranga told the Nation Sport on Wednesday in a phone interview.

The former County boss faulted the current regime under Governor Wilbur Otichilo for the problems facing Vihiga United.

“After handing over Vihiga United to current administration, I don’t know what happened that led to their unfortunate relegation from country’s top tier,” he said.

Despite the tribulations, Akaranga remains confident the two teams will soon be plying their trade in the Kenyan Premier League.

“They are strong teams and I won’t be surprised if they both clinch promotion to KPL next season. Let the county government support sports in the region without favour a move that will help groom and nurture immense talent in the region,” he said.

Vihiga United’s relegation from KPL last season was attributed to financial constraints after the Otichilo’s administration stopped sponsoring club’s activities.

Prior to their relegation, the club had decided to let go of their technical bench in what appeared to be a move aimed at rescuing the club from the impending downfall from the Kenyan top flight league but the strategy hit a brick wall.

The trio of head coach Mike Mururi, assistants Francis Xavier and Tom Tera were relieved off their duties from the club.

Last week, the team confirmed Sammy Okoth as their permanent head coach after a short stint on interim basis.