Four WPL matches postponed

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has postponed four Women Premier League (WPL) matches due to unavailability of players on national team duty with Harambee Starlets in Turkey for the Turkish Women Cup tournament.

Among the clubs that have been affected include Gaspo, Thika Queens, and Zetech Sparks from Zone A and Vihiga Queens from Zone B.

Gaspo were scheduled to play against Ulinzi Starlets who are making a debut in the league while Thika Queens and Zetech Sparks were to face Kibera Girls Soccer Academy and Kayole Starlets respectively. Vihiga Queens had a date with Wadadia.

According to FKF, the absence of two or more players will affect the performance of their parent clubs.

Some of the players away with the national team are goalkeeper Stella Ahono (Zetech Sparks), forward Purity Anyetu (Zetech Sparks), defender Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), forward Topistar Situma (Vihiga Queens), defenders Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), midfielder Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), midfielder Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo), and goalkeeper Judith Osimbo (Gaspo).

WPL is scheduled to kick off on Saturday with four matches on the cards this weekend.