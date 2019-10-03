Four-horse race in WPL

By LOKEDER NATIOM

With only five rounds remaining for the Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) to end, the battle for the title is now between Gaspo Women, Vihiga Queens, Trans Nzoia Falcons and Thika Queens, who occupy the top four positions of the league standings.

Gaspo are top of the log with 64 points, closely followed by Vihiga queens with 61 points, while Trans Nzoia Falcons stand in position three with 58 points and Thika Queens with 57 points at position four.

Vihiga Queens, who are the KWPL defending champions have two matches in hand, and a win in both will see them move three points clear at the top.

In the 26th round, Vihiga Queens will go against Oserian ladies, who are currently in position seven with 36 points and Kisumu All starlets who lost to Spedag, but beat their Kayole Starlets opponents in the 24th round of the league held at Stima Members Club.

Vihiga Queens coach Mike Eaton noted that the league has been a tough one especially facing most of the teams in the top 10.

He says it will take a lot of training and focus for them to emerge top.

“We don’t just need to win the two matches in hand, but we need to win at least four matches so that we are better equipped when we meet Gaspo and Trans Nzoia who have been consistent in their performances,” said Eaton.

RELEGATION ZONE

In the same round, Gaspo Women will play against Zetech Sparks, who were beaten last weekend during round 24 of the league by Oserian ladies at Ruiru Grounds placing them at position eight with 32 points.

Spedag, Kayole Starlets and Nyuki Starlets are in the relegation zone as they occupy positon 13th, 14th and 15th positions in the standings with 14 points, 12 points and 11 points respectively.

Spedag’s head coach Sarah Ogonyo noted that the team has been unmotivated since the league began making their performance below average especially in their first leg where they lost almost all their matches.

“The team started off poorly but there has been a slight improvement in the second leg. We are now taking one match at a time and we hope to at least get one point this weekend to push us up in the league standings,” said Ogonyo.

Wadadia, who are currently ranked position nine in the league’s standings and also have two games in hand, could use that advantage to go up the standings as they look forward to play against Kibera Girls Secondary Academy in the upcoming 25th round.

Wadadia coach Hassan Maloba says that the team is well prepared for the upcoming matches and their main focus is to move up the standings and aim for a top five finish.