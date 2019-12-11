Four-star Stima thrash Zoo

By DONNA ATOLA

Benson Ochieng helped himself to hat-trick as Western Stima humbled Zoo 4-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday.

Ochieng and Salim Hamisi were on target for the hosts in the 19th, 29th, 47th and 88th minutes respectively while Zoo got their consolation through substitute Dennis Ongeri in the 72nd minute.

Stima coach Salim Babu singled out Ochieng for praise after scoring four goals in two appearances.

“We played with a lot of passion and commitment today and that's why we won comfortably. Going forward Ochieng will be a starter since he has had a big impact coming in as a substitute. I'm looking forward to such performances in subsequent matches," said Babu.

Zoo assistant coach Leonard Mata decried lack of concentration from his charges.

“We hope to redeem ourselves in our next match against Ulinzi because the players lacked concentration today," said Mata.

Zoo would have taken the lead in the fourth minute, but Newton Ondari's header went wide after Sammy Ogolola had picked him out with an inviting cross.

Stima missed a clear cut chance in the ninth minute when Robert Achema failed to tap into an empty net after Martin Elungat palmed his cross from the left.

Ochieng made amends in the 19th minute when he made the most of Wankuru Abdallah’s pass. The Form Three student at Kisumu Day took advantage of poor communication between Elungat and his defenders to slot home from close range.

He doubled his side's lead ten minutes later when he connected to a cross from the impressive Baron Oketch.

Ochieng completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute when he capped a brilliant solo run with a shot that flew past Elungat.

Zoo introduced Ongeri for Kepha Ondati while Stima made a double substitution that saw James Ogada replace Origa Fidel while Henry Juma came in for Villa Oramchan.

Ongeri headed home Zoo's consolation in the 72nd minute but there was still time for Hamisi to seal the win.