Ghanaian striker starts for Gor against Nzoia - Daily Nation
Ghanaian striker starts for Gor against Nzoia

Wednesday October 2 2019

Gor Mahia forward Francis Afriyie (left) vies for an aerial ball with Bandari defender Brian Otieno during their Kenyan Premier League Super Cup match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on August 18, 2019. Gor beat Bandari 1-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Gor Mahia forward Francis Afriyie (left) vies for an aerial ball with Bandari defender Brian Otieno during their Kenyan Premier League Super Cup match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on August 18, 2019. Gor beat Bandari 1-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie will lead the hunt for goals as Gor Mahia take on Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match Wednesday afternoon in Mumias.

The Ghanaian has only started one match since he joined the club as he’s been battling injuries, but he seems to be okay now and has been handed a start in a squad that sees Tanzanian goalkeeper back David Mapigano in the starting 11 after he was benched in K’Ogalo’s 2-0 loss to USM Alger in the return leg of the first round Caf Champions League match on Sunday.

Kenneth Muguna will as usual captain the team, while Clifton Miheso and Boniface Omondi are expected to provide the assists from the flanks.

For the hosts', goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi will lead the team, while as usual Leonard Kasembeli and Collins Wakhungu will lead the onslaught.

The match kicks off at 3 pm.

Gor Mahia Starting 11;

David Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Lawrence Juma, Tobias Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi and Francis Afriyie.

Subs; Fredrick Odhiambo (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo, Bernard Ondiek, Dickson Ambundo and Nicholas Kipkirui

Nzoia Starting 11

Humphrey Katasi (GK), Ian Karani, Thomas Wainaina, Randy Bakari, Rama Mwenda, Peter Gin, Robert Lokwang', Anthony Njeru, Boris Kwezi, Leonard Kasembeli and Collins Wakhungu

Subs; Faraji Kabali, Nigol Mohammed, Robert Abonga, Kevin Juma, Selassie Otieno, Awita Batts and Samuel Ndung'u

