Harambee Stars attacker optimistic of good show in Afcon

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata is hyping up Kenya’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set for Egypt from June 21, by declaring that each of the 24-teams in this tournament is ‘beatable’.

As was the case during Kenya’s qualification campaign for this tournament, Kahata is - alongside Sweden based Eric Johanna - expected to feature prominently in the team’s creative department during the group ‘C’ matches against Algeria, Senegal, and Tanzania.

Kahata spoke as foreign-based trio Johanna Omollo, Clifton Miheso, and Musa Mohammed on Tuesday linked up with their teammates at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to commence preps.

Stars coach Sebastian Migne will have to mastermind an upset over bigwigs and group favourites Senegal and Algeria to stand a chance of making it to the round of 16 and Kahata maintains this is possible.

“Everybody is saying we will be facing seasoned sides (in Egypt) but I say every team is beatable,” the Gor Mahia midfielder told Nation Sport.

“When you get into any match thinking ‘we are here to limit the damage’ then you are done. We have to believe we will do something and at least progress to the next stage after the groups,” he added.

“So we will be going there to try our best because this is a moment that doesn’t come every day. The whole country will be watching us but we also need to have the fans behind us even if they will not be there in Egypt they will be on TV and those who can make it, it will be good to have some of them in the stadium. I don’t know the plan but maybe FKF and the government can plan to bring some supporters (to Egypt). I don’t know.”

The 28-year old, who has starred for his club both on the local and continental front this season, spoke to Nation Sport on the sidelines of an event where he had partnered with gaming company SportPesa under the Kits for Africa initiative, to distribute boxes full of donated merchandise consisting jerseys, shorts, socks and boots to the talented up and coming footballers in his native Ruiru, the outskirts of Nairobi.

“I grew up here in Ruiru with my grandmother because my mother used to work for Kenya Railways in Mombasa so she left me here with my grandma. I know it is difficult for guys down here to even get basics for training so when I saw this Kits for Africa program, I thought it would be of help so I asked if SportPesa could bring it here and I am very glad they considered the approach,” the midfielder stated.

Kahata and his Stars teammates will on Friday depart for France for a three-week specialised training ahead of the continental championship.