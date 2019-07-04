Kenya international signs for Simba

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Tanzanian champions Simba SC have hailed Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata as an exceptionally talented player.

As was widely expected, the former Gor Mahia midfielder was on Thursday unveiled by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on a reported two-year contract where he is set to pocket Sh4 million signing bonus alongside a Sh400,000 monthly salary.

"He is a player with great ability to play in midfield and was part of the Kenyan team which competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He has twice won the best player's gong at Gor Mahia," said Simba in a statement.

Kahata landed at Simba on Thursday afternoon, hours after he'd represented Kenya at the continental showpiece.

He's been on Simba's radar for the past year, ever since he impressed during the 2018 SportPesa Cup staged in Nakuru.

Formerly at Thika United and Albanian club FK Tirana, the left footed player is expected to compete for a place in Simba's midfield alongside Zambian sensations Cletous 'Triple C' Chama.

Simba are in line to defend the Tanzania league title and also compete in the 2019/2020 Caf Champions League.