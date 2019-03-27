Kimanzi: We shouldn't disband U23 team

By VINCENT OPIYO

A nine-day camp in Egypt did the magic for Sudan’s Under-23 side before they knocked out Kenya 2-0 on aggregate in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations second round qualifiers.

The Zdravko Logarusic-coached Sudan pitched a nine-day camp in Cairo from March 9-15 before hosting the Kenyan lads, nicknamed Emerging Stars on March 20.

Al Hilal Omdurman forward Waleed Bakhit claimed a brace in the fixture on the night at Al Merreikh Stadium that gave the Sudanese a 2-0 advantage coming to Nairobi where the hosts failed to make their numerous scoring opportunities count to overturn the 2-0 defeat on Tuesday.

“That’s where (Egypt) I instilled the teamwork, the motivation and never-give up spirit, everyone was craving to play after the camp,” said the Croatian coach who led his lads in two friendly matches in the northern Africa nation.

“Kenya have a very good team, they play organised football but they were unlucky,” offered Logarusic.

Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi has urged the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to retain the team for future assignments.

“If we can keep them together they will get better. They need more international exposure with some test matches and tournaments because we’ve some special talents in there,” said Kimanzi.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne had earlier in the week revealed that he will promote a few players to the senior team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Egypt in June.

PERENNIAL FAILURES?

Some players will be involved in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burundi in August.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s struggle to qualify for these continental youth competitions continued after the U23 team, then comprised of Michael Olunga, failed to beat Botswana in the first round during the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2015.

Last year, the Stanley Okumbi-led Kenya U20 were eliminated by Rwanda 1-1 on aggregate in the first round of the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations hosted in Niger in February.

In the same year, the U17 side failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations slated for Tanzania next month and in 2016, the Kenya U20 were disqualified from the 2017 Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifiers after fielding ineligible players in the first round against Sudan.