Fresh injury setback for Man City ace

By AFP

MANCHESTER

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has suffered a fresh injury blow after he was ruled out of Sunday's game against Wolves with a hamstring problem.

Mendy, 25, has endured a frustrating series of injuries since joining City from Monaco in 2017 and missed the start of the current campaign with a knee issue.

In a statement posted on their website, City said "the French full-back is expected to return to action following the international break".

Mendy made just eight appearances for City in 2017-18 due to knee surgery and a similar problem limited him to 15 last term.

The left-back has played four times for the Premier League champions this season.

