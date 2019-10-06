alexa Fresh injury setback for Man City ace - Daily Nation
Fresh injury setback for Man City ace

Sunday October 6 2019

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (centre) talks with Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy (left) as he waits with Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to be substituted on during their English League Cup second leg semi-final match against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on January 23, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (centre) talks with Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy (left) as he waits with Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to be substituted on during their English League Cup second leg semi-final match against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on January 23, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

MANCHESTER

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has suffered a fresh injury blow after he was ruled out of Sunday's game against Wolves with a hamstring problem.

Mendy, 25, has endured a frustrating series of injuries since joining City from Monaco in 2017 and missed the start of the current campaign with a knee issue.

In a statement posted on their website, City said "the French full-back is expected to return to action following the international break".

Mendy made just eight appearances for City in 2017-18 due to knee surgery and a similar problem limited him to 15 last term.

The left-back has played four times for the Premier League champions this season.

Former Juventus defender Joao Cancelo was selected in Mendy's position for Wolves' visit to the Etihad Stadium.

