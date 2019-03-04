Fury over disallowed goal as Gor Mahia lose in Algeria

Zamalek are third and Angola's Petro Atletico are last.

Following this result, Gor drop to second in their group with six points from four games with NA Hussein Dey leading courtesy of an extra point.

Gor Mahia supporters took to social media to protest what appeared a legitimate goal.as their side lost 1-0 away to Algeria's NA Hussein Dey on Sunday in their fourth Caf Confederation Cup match.

Hassan Oktay's team seemed to have equalised in the second half as Shafik Batambuze's header off a Francis Kahata corner kick found the net, but the strike was surprisingly disallowed for an infringement.

Big-screen replays at the 80,000-seat Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers suggested otherwise, showing Hussein Dey goalkeeper Gaya Merbah colliding with a team-mate and falling to the ground.

The incident infuriated Gor supporters watching a broadcast of the match and they vented their anger on social media.

A tweet suggested it was a waste of time watching the match as the result had been pre-determined in favour of the Algerian club.

Another said Gor were robbed and that north African clubs do not need the assistance of referees to win Caf matches while one tweeter blasted African football for "stinking of corruption".

Many critics of the Algiers referee said the incident reminded them of a disallowed goal during a 2018 CAF Champions League semi-final in Tunisia won by local club Esperance.

Angolan visitors Primeiro Agosto scored what seemed a genuine goal from a corner, but it was mysteriously disallowed with replays showing no foul or offside.

The Zambian referee of that match was later suspended by Caf for alleged biased officiating.

