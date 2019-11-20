By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

The Garissa Teachers Training College will this weekend host the first regional final of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Season Three.

North Eastern region defending champions Berlin FC from Garissa will play Modogashe’s Almumtaz in the first semi-final on Saturday while last season’s losing finalists Al Ansar from Wajir will tackle Mandera’s Admiral in the second semi-final. The winners will face off in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

The four semi-finalists emerged top from a group of over 40 teams that took part in the region’s grassroots matches.

“The knock-out stages were an exciting time for us as a team and we are happy to have qualified for the regional finals. It has not been easy coming this far as the teams we were facing were equally talented. As we approach the regional finals, we intend to continue the winning trend and hopefully be the North Eastern title holders for the second year running,” said Ahmed Mohamed, Coach, Berlin FC.

In last year’s final, Berlin edged Al-Ansar 4-3 in post-match penalties to be crowned winners and represent North Eastern in the national final. The champions also produced two players, Issa Minhaj and Khalid Yusuf in All-Star team that travelled to Spain for a ten-day training camp where they played against select La Liga youth academies.

The winning team will walk away with Sh 200,000 and get an opportunity to compete at the national finals set for June 2020 in Mombasa while the losing finalists will pocket Sh 100,000.

Advertisement

After Garissa, the tournament heads to Mombasa for the Coast region final to be held at the refurbished at the Bomu Stadium in Changamwe on December 7 to 8.